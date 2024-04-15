The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) has recently completed the Lanadio Flood Control Structure in Brgy. Barong-Barong, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

According to DPWH, this project marks a step towards bolstering infrastructure resilience against flood events by incorporating a robust construction approach. It involves the implementation of a 200mm thick concrete slope protection (Revetment) coupled with Gabions, constituting an effective erosion control system.

This combination ensures the structure’s durability and functionality, serving as a formidable defense mechanism against soil erosion and bolstering its longevity in combating flooding.

They also stressed that the primary objective of the Lanadio Flood Control Structure is to safeguard the local community and mitigate the socio-economic repercussions of flooding.

By enhancing flood resilience, the project seeks to prioritize the safety and well-being of residents while fostering sustainable development in the region.