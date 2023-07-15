The 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recently accomplished the concreting of the National Highway Junction to Sitio Nanabu, Brgy. Caramay Farm-to-Market Road in the town of Roxas in northern Palawan.

According to DPWH MIMAROPA, the completion of the 0.99 lane-kilometer farm-to-market road is a significant development for the farmers and local residents of Brgy. Caramay.

The project aims to enhance agricultural activities in the area by providing improved transportation infrastructure for the efficient and safe movement of agricultural products to the market.

This will enable farmers to reduce transportation costs and travel time, resulting in more competitive prices for their products when sold to the public. The project aligns with the government’s commitment to strengthen and support the agricultural sector.

The project, amounting to 11.9 million pesos, is expected to expedite the delivery of government services to the farmers and provide the residents with a more reliable road network.

The funding for this project was allocated under the Fiscal Year 2023 Infrastructure program, demonstrating the government’s investment in improving the transportation and agricultural sectors in Palawan.