The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office has completed the construction of a covered gym at the Narra Integrated School in the Municipality of Narra.

The structure was funded under the FY 2023 Infrastructure Program of the Department, DPWH. It was designed to cater to both sports and cultural events, and is equipped to host a variety of community social and civic activities.

“The multi-purpose facility highlights the government’s dedication to fostering an environment where communities can thrive through enhanced infrastructure,” DPWH said in a statement.