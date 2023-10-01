The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the Batang-Batang River Irrigation System Lateral E Service Road in Brgy. Malinao, Narra, Palawan.

The project involved the construction of a service road spanning a total of 1.02 lane kilometers with a consistent width of 5 meters and a thickness of 200mm.

The DPWH underscored that the newly paved road is set to bring significant benefits to local farmers in the area.

“The newly paved road ensures significant benefits to farmers by providing a more reliable and smooth road to guarantee efficient delivery of quality agricultural products from farm to market and sell them at a more reasonable price and increase their profit margins,” DPWH said in a statement

“The said project also gives the farmers easier access to agricultural resources such as seeds, fertilizers, and machinery to improve their production which will contribute to socioeconomic growth in the area,” they added.