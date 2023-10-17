The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed a road construction project in Barangay Malinao in the municipality of Narra, Palawan.

In a report by Palawan 2nd District Engineer Noel Fuentebella to DPWH Mimaropa regional director Gerald Pacanan, he said the project involved the construction of a 1.600-lane kilometer road with a 5-meter width and a thickness of 230mm Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP), along with drainage structures.

The DPWH emphasized that this project signifies progress, community cooperation, and a vision for a brighter and more prosperous future for the residents of Brgy. Malinao.