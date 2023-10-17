Road construction project in Brgy. Malinao in the Municipality of Narra, Palawan. (Photo from DPWH)

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed a road construction project in Barangay Malinao in the municipality of Narra, Palawan.

In a report by Palawan 2nd District Engineer Noel Fuentebella to DPWH Mimaropa regional director Gerald Pacanan, he said the project involved the construction of a 1.600-lane kilometer road with a 5-meter width and a thickness of 230mm Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP), along with drainage structures.

The DPWH emphasized that this project signifies progress, community cooperation, and a vision for a brighter and more prosperous future for the residents of Brgy. Malinao.

