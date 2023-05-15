The road widening project in Barangay San Rafael, Puerto Princesa City, has been completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways-Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office (DPWH-Palawan 3rd DEO).

The project cost P44 million and involved widening the road by 1.759-km.

The project is expected to improve connectivity and traffic flow in the area, making it easier for goods and services to be transported quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, the DPWH said the extra lanes added to the highway will make it easier for people to access healthcare, education, and other economic opportunities in the area, ultimately improving the quality of life for those who live and work there.

This road widening project is part of the national government’s efforts to facilitate rural and economic development in the area. (R. Rodriguez)

