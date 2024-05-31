The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has allotted ₱59 billion budget under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) to finance the 990 projects in all districts in the entire MIMAROPA region.

During the maiden episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, May 28, DPWH Region IV-B Regional Director Gerald Pacanan said that its regional office has an allocation of ₱36.9 billion to fund 212 projects under its unit.

For the province of Palawan, its first Engineering District will have an allocation of ₱2.4 billion to support 132 projects, followed by ₱1.9 billion for the second Engineering District of the province to finance 77 projects. Its third Engineering District, covering the city of Puerto Princesa and Aborlan municipality, has an allocation of P860 million for the 46 projects.

“Nadagdagan ito from time to time based ito kung dina-download ng DOH, Department of Tourism ang mga projects nila dadagdag. Gaya ng DA dahil sa farm-to-market roads natin, itong figures ay based on GAA 2024,” he said.

During the department’s presentation of accomplishments, Pacanan reported the completion of a total road length in Palawan of 1,039.422 kilometers and 279 total bridges. This development is part of the total road completion in the region of 2,296.948 kilometers and 639 bridges.

“Sila ang may discretion kung saan nila gusto i-implement ang project because of various reasons. Siguro of the complexity of the project, the gravity of the project, mga ganong bagay kung sino ay may kakayahan na mag-implement ng proyekto,” Pacanan said.

The district offices can also handle projects even beyond ₱150 million as long as they seek authority from their higher units for reasons such as the continuation of the project or technical capacity.

The Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas is organized by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), through the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).DPWH allocates ₱59B for 990 projects in MimaropaDPWH allocates ₱59B for 990 projects in Mimaropa