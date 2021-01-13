DPWH admits mistake on excessive road signages in PPC

A DPWH official who appeared at the City Council to explain the situation explained that it was a case of their independent contractor getting confused on where to put up the signs during the height of the pandemic when working on their project was difficult.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has apologized to the city government for the installation of excessive traffic signages along Roxas Street, a secondary road that cuts across the main road of Rizal Avenue in the city.

A DPWH official who appeared at the City Council to explain the situation explained that it was a case of their independent contractor getting confused on where to put up the signs during the height of the pandemic when working on their project was difficult.

“Inaamin namin ang pagkakamali dito kasi during pandemic nahirapan sa shipment ‘yong contractor. Ang intended na number of pieces ay 93 signages ang dapat na ikabit,” Engr. Marlon Ramiso, a representative of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) told the Council.

Ramiso said there was confusion over what was supposed to be placed along Roxas Street, citing a miscommunication between the contractor and the implementing agency.

“’Yong engineer nagbigay siya ng instruction sa kaniyang lead man na kapag dumating na ‘yong 30 [signages] i-install niya na kaso naligaw itong lead man. ‘Yong tao na binigyan ng instruction na ikabit mo ‘yan isiningit pa sa area na may 63 pieces na kaya naging ganyan ang nangyari na dapat ‘yong 30 pieces na ‘yon ay doon ilalagay sa Rizal Avenue to Malvar,” Ramiso said.

“Ang 63 [signages] intended lang dapat sa Roxas Street at ang 30 pieces ay dito naman sa papuntang Malvar,” Ramiso added.

However, of the 63 signages intended only for Roxas Street, 93 pieces were put-up from Pilot Elementary School to B. Mendoza Street.

Engr. Marlon Ramiso, a representative of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) appearing at the City Council on Monday, took the blame after certain local legislators noticed excessive road signages along Jose Abad Santos Street and Roxas Street corner B. Mendoza Street.

City Councilor Herbert Dilig described the putting up of signages close to each other as “stupid”.

“Maaari kayong mag-agree sa akin na ‘yong mga signages na ‘yan ay stupid, tama po ba?” Dilig asked.

Andres Baaco III, barangay captain of Masigla, said representatives of the DPWH also failed to communicate with them.

“Walang pumuntang representative sa Barangay Masigla kaya nagulat din kami. Wala kaming alam na mayroong kinabit na signages. Yong corner ng V. Mendoza ‘yon ‘yong nasasakupan ko pababa, so walang nakipag-coordinate,” Baaco said.

In addition, Ramiso said that the pandemic delayed the shipment of the remaining 30 pieces of road signages.

Ramiso said that road signages cost a total of P27,168,972.80 and Goldrock was the contractor for the road project in Barangay Tagumpay and Barangay Princesa.

“Location, station 00+000 to station 00+382, Barangay Tagumpay and Barangay Princesa. Total length 382 linear meters. Contractor Goldrock construction and development corporation. Total amount P26,694,243.31,” Ramiso said.

“Sabi sa akin ng district engineer, kung may savings baka puwede mong dagdagan kaya nag utilize ako ng savings naging P27,168,972.80” he added.

Engr. Domingo delos Reyes, representative of the City Planning Office, on the other hand, said that even the locations of road signages were “wrong”, citing that each signage has a specific location and distance depending on the type.

“Mali ‘yong locations ng [road signages]. Bawat signages kasi may specific na locations ‘yan so may specific na distance rin ‘yan depende kung anong klaseng signage,” he said.

Delos Reyes said that city planning is willing to assist the construction.

“Sa part ng planning mag-aassist kami sa construction kung kailangan nila ng assistance namin. Naghihintay lang naman kami ng coordination sa kanila,” he said.

Further, Ramiso said that 30 signages from Roxas Street will be removed and will be put-up along the corner of Rizal Avenue and the corner of Malvar Street.

“Tatanggalin nila ngayon at ikakabit doon sa kanto ng Rizal Avenue to kanto ng Malvar ‘yong 30 pieces,” Ramiso said.

“Kahapon inaalam kung saan itatayo. Ang commitment start na sila ngayon magbabaklas after ma-identify kahapon ‘yong paglalagyan. Marahil simula hanggang Biyernes at sana mapaaga,” Ramiso added. (with a report from Jeshyl Guiroy)

