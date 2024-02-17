The engineering office of the public works and highways department in the 3rd District of Palawan has completed the construction of a multi-purpose building in Barangay Magsaysay in the southern municipality of Aborlan.

A report by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office stated that the 12 x 9.5 m multi-purpose building is expected to provide residents with a substantial venue for community-based activities and programs.

The facility is also designed to offer additional workspace for the Local Government Unit (LGU) and can serve as temporary shelter for affected families during calamities.

“The building stands as a tangible representation of the Department’s dedication of fostering community development, engagement and connectivity,” the DPWH Mimaropa said in a statement.

The project was funded under the FY 2023 Infrastructure Program of the department.