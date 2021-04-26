Douglas Hagedorn passes away

Former Palawan 3rd District Rep. Douglas S. Hagedorn passed away Sunday (April 25) night, his younger brother and former Puerto Princesa City mayor Edward Hagedorn stated in a public announcement. He was 76.

“My brother’s departure, just a few hours after we lost a dear friend & loyal comrade, Joey [Mirasol], is another wake up call for all of us that we all live on borrowed time and we must always be prepared for such eventuality in life. In the case of my beloved brother Douglas, although we have all expected it, still the pain is so unbearable,” the younger Hagedorn said in an open message.

Hagedorn was elected as the first congressman of the province’s 3rd legislative district which consists of the city and the municipality of Aborlan when it was created in 2013. He also served as Liga ng mga Barangay president and served as ex-officio member of the Provincial Board and the City Council.

