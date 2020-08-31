Double pay for workers on National Heroes Day, says DOLE advisory

According to Advisory No. 27 of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), employees who will be on duty during the regular holiday shall be paid 200 percent of their regular wages for the first eight hours.

Workers who will work on August 31 will get twice their regular pay as the country celebrates National Heroes Day, said the labor and employment department.

Employees who did not report to work on Monday, on the other hand, will be paid 100 percent of the wage for that day, subject to certain requirements under the implementing rules and regulations of the Labor Code, as amended, DOLE added.

“For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he/ she shall be paid an additional 30 % of his /her hourly rate on said day,” advisory said.

If the regular holiday also fell on the worker’s rest day, an additional 30 percent shall be paid of the basic wage of 200 percent or computed as [(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%] + [30% (Basic wage x 200%)].

For work done in excess of eight hours or overtime work during a regular holiday that also fell on the employee’s rest day, the worker shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day or computed as (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

“However, in view of the existence of a national emergency arising from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, employers are allowed to defer payment of the holiday pay,” advisory explained.

“Until such time that the present emergency situation has been abated and the normal operations of the establishment are in place,” it added.

DOLE mentioned that establishments that have totally closed or ceased operation during the community quarantine period are exempted from the payment of holiday pay.

