Private sector workers who will report for work on June 12, Independence Day, a regular holiday, are entitled to receive double pay or 200 percent of their salary for the day.

In a labor advisory issued on May 29, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma reminded employers to follow the pay rules for holidays under Proclamation 368, series of 2023, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

For work done during the holiday, the employer shall pay 200 percent of the employee’s basic wage for that day for the first eight hours.

The worker will receive an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked) if he/she worked more than eight hours.

On the other hand, if the worker reports for work during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent (basic wage x 200% x 130%).

For work done beyond eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

Lastly, if the employee does not work, the company shall pay 100 percent of his/her wage for that day, provided that the employee reports for work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

When the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, he/she shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day (basic wage x 100%).

Every June 12, Filipinos commemorate the nation’s independence. This year, the country celebrates its 126th Independence Day. (PNA)