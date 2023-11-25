In a bid to enhance the tourism sector in Cuyo and Magsaysay towns, the Department of Tourism (DOT) Mimaropa, in collaboration with the Palawan Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PPTPDO), held a 6-day training for accommodation owners and staff under the “Homestay Training Program.”

Held on November 14 to 19 the training covered systematic approaches to accommodating guests and delivering exceptional service.

According to PPTPDO, the activity marked a significant step towards fostering a more professional and service-oriented hospitality sector in these Palawan municipalities.

The opening program was attended by Magsaysay Vice-Mayor Aloysius M. Quijano, tourism officers Charol Macula of Cuyo, and Joel Lagrosa of Magsaysay. Councilor Cynthia Quejano of Magsaysay, a member of the tourism committee, also took part in the event.