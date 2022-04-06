This image advert by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has gone viral on social media because of the use of characters from the 2020 Japanese animated dark fantasy action film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train” to announce the completion of the rehabilitation of the Metro Rail Transit-3 and the free ride it is offering until April 30.

Just two hours after it was posted Wednesday at 8 a.m. on DOTr’s Facebook page, the promotional photo that featured the fictional characters Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Hashibira Inosuke, and Kyōjurō Rengoku, has already received over 7,000 shares, around 1,300 comments, and over 14,000 reactions from netizens who can connect to what it means.

The DOTr captioned it: “MABILIS, LIGTAS, KOMPORTABLE, at higit sa lahat walang ‘demons’ sa mga tren dahil sa matagumpay na nakumpleto ang rehabilitasyon ng MRT-3. Patuloy pa din ang pag-arangkada ng LIBRENG SAKAY dito hanggang April 30! Kaya’t tara, sakay na tayo!”

The transportation department said the photo is courtesy of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train anime/Ufotable.

The DOTr chose #DemonSlayer as one of the hashtags to urge commuters to ride the MRT-3. The phrase was the subject of the Japanese anime film in which the fictional characters boarded the Mugen Train to destroy a demon that was terrorizing the people and executing demon slayers who defied it.

“I nominate the artist and social media manager of this post to be promoted! Seeing this kind of post makes life a little relaxing… GG bro!” a netizen commented.

“You made my day DOTr [emojis]. Next time sama nyo na po ibang Hashira baka magtampo po sila, sayang kasi ang free ride. Haveyyyy na havey! Marami pong salamat!” another said.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in March that the Metro Rail Transit-3’s technical problems were now a thing of the past after its renovation, which began in May 2019 and ended in December 2021, was completed to restore it to high-grade design condition.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded the MRT-3 restoration project, which was completed by Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the original contractor and maintenance supplier.