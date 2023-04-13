The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is gearing up to calibrate major transport projects that will enhance economic and tourism growth while providing passengers with safe and better travels.

This announcement was made by Secretary Jaime Bautista during the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) meeting on Wednesday.

According to Bautista in a statement, a robust and well-established transport network is the key for national economic recovery. He added that the DOTr’s big-ticket transport projects and initiatives will encourage tourist arrivals, boosting the tourism industry and creating more job opportunities for Filipinos.

“We, at the Department of Transportation, will steer those multi-sectoral initiatives towards a common goal–a better travel experience for all,” he said during the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) meeting.

He said the DOTr is set to expand and modernize airports and seaports to make for an enjoyable vacation experience for tourists. Nine of the 90 airports in the country are international airports, and the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan is one of DOTr’s biggest Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) projects. Additionally, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be improved using modern technology.

In the road sector, the EDSA Busway and Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) as well as the Active Transport and Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Programs are continuously evolving to respond to the evolving needs of road users.

The DOTr is also accelerating the construction of other flagship rail projects, such as the LRT-1 Cavite Extension, North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), and Metro Manila Subway, to be able to move more people and goods. With the LRT 1 and 2, MRT-3, and PNR as efficient mass transport systems, Secretary Bautista is confident that the DOTr will be able to provide safe, reliable, and comfortable travel for everyone.

In the maritime sector, the DOTr will continue upgrading numerous seaports, making the countryside competitive for trade, investment, and tourism while ensuring maritime safety and security.

With the DOTr’s transport projects and initiatives, the tourism industry is set to benefit greatly, he said. The improved transport network will attract more tourists to the country, boosting the economy and creating more job opportunities for Filipinos.

