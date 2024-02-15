The Department of Transportation (DOTr) last week held a forum in Davao City, attended by airline companies and other stakeholders, to present plans to introduce the biometric passenger processing system in the country’s airports.

“The future is now. Biometrics passenger processing will significantly make the Philippine airport experience more pleasant, more efficient,” DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Sector Roberto Lim said.

Lim explained that a single token created from the passenger’s biometric facial scan, the boarding pass, and a biometric data embedded ID such as a passport would allow a passenger to breeze through the airport entrance, check-in, final boarding pass check to airside, and boarding.

With resource persons from among the world leaders in biometric airport processing technology, participants from the country’s airport operators were provided a comprehensive overview of the benefits of implementing these processes and technologies in airports, as gleaned from numerous international reference sites.

The forum was attended by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA), and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), with GMT-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) and Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD) representing the private sector.

Airport operators such as CAAP and DIAA are considering a pilot operation, as local stakeholders await the implementation of the process and technology in action, while preparing to further improve passenger comfort, accessibility, and security through the departure process.

Representatives from major airlines including Philippine Airlines (PAL), Cebu Pacific Air (CEB), and Philippine Air Asia, as well as the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and other ground handling companies, also attended the forum.

Meanwhile, Amadeus, Collins Aerospace, Idemia, SITA, and VisionBox tackled topics such as data privacy, biometric sources, and interoperability.