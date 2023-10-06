Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has provided assurance that pre-printed plastic driver’s license cards will be delivered by the first quarter of 2024.

The commitment given is in response to the report from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) about the receipt of 1.2 million cards from the supplier.

“We want to make sure that this issue of license cards is resolved immediately. The LTO must oversee that the delivery from the manufacturer is well within the timelines we have set,” Bautista said.

Bautista said that he had given orders to the LTO to fast track delivery of the license cards after the temporary restraining order (TRO) on the card manufacturer was recently lifted.

He also mentioned that the LTO received on Thursday at least 150,000 plastic cards from Banner Plasticard, Inc., where a total of 1.2 million cards had already been delivered since July 25, 2023.

Furthermore, he stated that the manufacturer could produce the plastic cards at a rate of 25,000 to 27,000 daily.

In addition, Bautista pointed out that a total of 700,000 cards have been distributed to its regional offices for distribution to clients.