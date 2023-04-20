Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista highlighted the significance of tourism promotion in various infrastructure transport projects during the Manila Overseas Press Club (MOPC) Tourism Awards 2023.

In his speech at the event, Bautista outlined the element of marketing for tourism in diverse infrastructure transport initiatives in the sectors of roads, railways, aviation, and maritime transport.

He stated that the DOTr is committed to further improving the travel experience for all by providing transportation that is comfortable, accessible, secure, sustainable, and affordable.

“Tourism support and other advocacies prompt us to carefully calibrate our transport projects. We at the DOTr will steer those multi-sectoral initiatives towards a common goal—a better travel experience for all,” Bautista said.

“The catch-phrase is comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable and affordable travel experience. This is our commitment. This is our pledge,” he added.

Bautista was honored with the Special Tourism Grand Award Citation in recognition of his contributions to the development and promotion of Philippine tourism.

The event also acknowledged other notable awardees, including Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Housing Secretary Jerry Acuzar, and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda. The MOPC’s 1st Tourism Awards recognized outstanding individuals, organizations, and projects that have made significant contributions to the growth and advancement of Philippine tourism.

Apart from the individual awards, various categories were recognized, including Best Tourist Destination, Best Tourism Event, Best Tourism Campaign, Best Tourism Accommodation, and Best Medical Tourism Enterprise.

The event was attended by Presidents and CEOs of private companies, further highlighting the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in promoting tourism in the country.

