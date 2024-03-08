The transportation department pitched to the diplomatic community the potential of infrastructure to foster business opportunities and bolster the economy.

Addressing the World Federation of Consuls, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista emphasized that a transport system is crucial for growth, highlighting the role of transportation in the country’s development.

“The rapid recovery of international trade through an expanding network of air and sea routes hinged on effective transport infrastructures at airports and seaports,” Sec. Bautista said.

“Our projects extend to expressways and railways, enhancing mobility and connectivity across communities and peoples,” he added.

Sec. Bautista said with the agency facing budgetary constraints, the DOTr is inviting private investors, international financial institutions, and foreign governments to fund Philippine transport projects.

“We hope that after presenting our projects, you can convince your respective business leaders to consider the viability of our transport infrastructures,” said Sec. Bautista.

Sec. Bautista cited projects such as the modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Bohol-Panglao, and Laguindingan Airports, as well as the New Manila International Airport and the gateways in Dumaguete, Siargao, Zamboanga, and Masbate.

Road projects, on the other hand, include the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Project (PUVMP), EDSA Busway, EDSA Greenways, and Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP).

The transport chief likewise mentioned railway projects, including the North South Commuter Railway (NSCR) System, LRT-1 Cavite Extension, MRT-7, and Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

The DOTr is also improving the country’s maritime sector through maritime connectivity and safety, as well as the protection of the country’s marine environment, and seafarers’ welfare, Sec. Bautista said.