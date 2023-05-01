The Department of Transportation (DOTr) expressed grave concern over the latest act of harassment against the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) forming part of the West Philippine Sea.

The DOTr, in a statement Monday, emphasized that the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is within its legitimate rights in the area as granted by international law.

It comes after reports of an incident involving a foreign vessel attempting to interfere with a PCG patrol in the West Philippine Sea.

“The DOTr-PCG has vowed to stand firm in the face of these aggressive and provocative measures aimed at imposing territorial and maritime assertions that lack any basis,” the DOTr said.

It emphasized that it is armed with the rule of law and the support of like-minded states, and will not be deterred by these acts of harassment.

The department added that it remains committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and protecting its territorial integrity.

The Philippines has long been embroiled in a territorial dispute with China over the West Philippine Sea, which is rich in natural resources and a vital shipping route. The country has consistently asserted its rights in the area based on international law, but has faced challenges from China’s expansive claims in the region.

BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

Panibagong harassment ng China sa WPS, kinundena ng DOTr

Nagpahayag ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) ng labis na pagkabahala sa pinakahuling aksyon ng pang-aabuso ng China laban sa Pilipinas sa mismong exclusive economic zone nito (EEZ) West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Sa isang pahayag noong Lunes, binigyang-diin at kinundena ng DOTr ang ginawa ng China laban sa lehitimong karapatan ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sa lugar ayon sa ipinagkaloob ng international law.

Ito ay dahil sa mga ulat ng insidente nang pangha-harass ng dayuhang barko na nagtatangkang makialam sa pagpapatrolya ng PCG sa WPS.

“The DOTr-PCG has vowed to stand firm in the face of these aggressive and provocative measures aimed at imposing territorial and maritime assertions that lack any basis,” ayon sa DOTr.

Binigyang-diin din nito na ito ay armado ng batas at suporta ng mga bansang may magkatulad na adhikain sa South China Sea at hindi matitinag ng mga uri ng pang-aabuso ng China.

Idinagdag ng kagawaran na nananatiling nakatuon sila sa pagpapanatili ng soberanya ng bansa at proteksyon sa territorial integrity nito.

Matagal nang may agawan sa teritoryo ang Pilipinas at ang China sa West Philippine Sea, na sagana sa likas na yaman at mahalagang shipping route. Magkaganito man, ang bansa ay patuloy na tinitiyak ang kanyang karapatan sa lugar batay sa international law.

