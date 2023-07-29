Officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Puerto Princesa, San Vicente, and Busuanga Airports on Friday, July 28, to ensure the progress and coordination of various airport projects.

Led by DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim, and CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, the inspection aimed to assess the status of ongoing projects and ensure that the airports meet safety and operational standards.

The inspection covered several key projects, including the installation of ten new air coolers at Busuanga Airport’s passenger terminal building (PTB) to enhance passenger comfort.

San Vicente Airport’s expansion projects, such as the runway expansion and PTB expansion, were also reviewed including the newly-constructed air traffic control tower, as it nears the handover to CAAP from DOTr.

This transition is expected to further improve the airport’s operational efficiency and air traffic management.

The runway of Puerto Princesa International Airport is also set to undergo an asphalt overlay project to enhance its runway’s durability and safety with a budget of P300 million was also discussed. the airport . W

Waterproofing works for the airport’s roofing were also part of the discussion to ensure proper infrastructure maintenance.

Both the DOTr and CAAP officials emphasized their commitment to prioritize airport development and safety in Palawan. They aim to make the province’s airports not only more accessible for travelers but also more conducive to the sustainable growth of the local aviation industry.

“Airport development has always been one of the priorities of CAAP. We will always push for and strive to ensure that our airports are safe and comfortable for our passengers and personnel. These airports are the gateways to the beautiful islands of Palawan, and CAAP will make sure that air transport to this province becomes more accessible for all,” said Tamayo.