The completed Port of San Fernando in Barangay San Fernando, El Nido in northern Palawan. | DOTr photo

DOTr and PPA to inaugurate 3 seaport projects in Palawan on March 19

Three completed seaport projects in El Nido, Coron, and Bataraza towns in Palawan are set to be inaugurated on Friday (March 19) by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

A press statement released Thursday by the DOTr said the inauguration will signal the start of operations of the completed port projects in Barangay San Fernando in the municipality of El Nido, Brgy. Buliluyan in Bataraza, and Brgy. Borac in the island town of Coron.

Buliluyan port in Bataraza town in southern Palawan. | DOTr photo

DOTr Sec. Arthur P. Tugade and PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago will lead the triple event with other national and local government officials who will be attending.

The statement said the San Fernando Port Development Project has an approved budget of P191.8 million, Bataraza Port Development Project has an approved budget of P126.2 million, and Borac Port Development Project costed P351.1 million to construct.

In the Port of San Fernando, completed development works include the causeway, back-up area, and reinforced concrete (RC) wharf with roll-on, roll-off (RORO) ramps.

In the Port of Buliluyan, completed were the wharf, back-up area, and the port lighting system.

Port of Borac in Coron municipality in the Calamianes, northern Palawan. | DOTr photo

On the other hand, port projects completed at the Borac Port include the development of its back-up area, construction of concrete pavement, as well as the supply and installation of lamp posts, rubber dock fenders and mooring bollards.

The port is dedicated to Borac on the other side of the island town of Coron facing Mindoro. The DOTr said the barangay is hard to reach because it has no port.

With the recently completed project, sea vessels going to the place can already dock in the Port of Borac.

“The DOTr and the PPA, under the leadership of Secretary Tugade and GM Santiago, have been relentless in delivering vital infrastructure projects, including that in Palawan, despite the pandemic. The three ports are an integral part of the regional transport infrastructure development, under the massive Build, Build, Build Program of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration,” the statement said.

“The development of the three ports in Palawan is expected to significantly enhance the mobility and connectivity of people and goods in the province, and facilitate movements to major trading and tourism centers,” it added.

The completed projects will also provide the public with a more convenient travel by sea. Moreover, these ports will bring economic growth to the province of Palawan.

The ports of San Fernando, Bataraza, and Borac are among the 424 completed seaport projects of the DOTr and PPA since President Rodrigo Roa Duterte assumed office in 2016.

