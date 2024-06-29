Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco of the tourism department is urging shared dedication to green transformation, efforts aimed at achieving an environmentally friendly and sustainable future in tourism in the Philippines.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) Philippines hosted the 36th United Nations Tourism Commission for East Asia and the Pacific & UN Tourism Commission for South Asia (36th CAP-CSA) at the Sheraton Mactan Cebu, Cebu City, on June 28.

Frasco emphasized the need for consistent tourism policies across regions to preserve culture. She highlighted the importance of achieving “green transformation,” which includes policies focusing on sustainable tourism growth.

“As we gather as a community of nations today under the banner of the UN Tourism, we emphasize our shared dedication to preserving our culture, promoting cross-border collaboration, and aligning our tourism policies,” Frasco stated.

She also noted that the country’s tourism sector has overcome economic challenges brought by the pandemic, currently employing over 6.21 million Filipinos in tourism-related industries. Frasco highlighted that the tourism sector contributed P2.09 trillion to the country’s economy in 2023.

The event was attended by United Nations Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Frasco expressed hope to stimulate discussions on the current state of the country’s tourism and to advocate for green transformation, sustainable development, and tourism education.