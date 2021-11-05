The provincial board is seeking authorization from the Department of Tourism (DOT) to allow municipal tourism offices to accredit business establishments in Palawan’s tourist destinations.

Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez said in his privilege speech during the regular session on Wednesday that the move aims to fast-track the accreditation of the business establishments that would allow them to resume operation.

He said that there are some establishments in which applications remain pending before the DOT for a long period of time.

“Matagal ang proseso kaya madami ang nag-apply na hindi makabukas kaagad. Ang naging unang pag-uusap ay puwede ay i-accredit na lang [ng DOT] ang mga MTO natin sa mga munisipyo kasi ang nangyayari, erratic ang inspection na ginagawa nila na minsan ay buwan ang pagitan o higit pa. Ilang buwan na ang nakalipas. Ngayon ay ganon pa rin, ang sabi ay wala na daw pag-asa bago matapos ang taon na ma-inspection ulit ang mga bagong aplikante,” he said.

Alvarez said that business owners already suffered income losses due to the travel restrictions brought by the pandemic.

“Nakakabahala ito, dumadami na ang flights na nagbukas. Kumbaga sayang ang panahon ng mga establishment owners kung palagi tayong nasa pag-aantay. Sa bawat araw na hindi sila makabukas para tumanggap ng turista ay isa din ‘yon na namissed na opportunity ng kanilang mga negosyo kaya maraming naglulugi at ang iba ay nagsasarado na lang,” Alvarez said.

Through separate resolutions, the provincial board requested the DOT to authorize the MTO in the major tourism sites, including El Nido, Coron, and San Vicente to conduct and approve DOT accreditation to resume their operations.

A separate resolution was passed urging DOT to put up a satellite office in Palawan if they will not grant the MTO accreditation.

“Naiintindihan naman natin na ang sakop ng DOT ay buong Pilipinas pero sayang ang panahon. Kung hindi naman sila papayag sa unang resolution ay ang pangalawa urging DOT to put up a satellite office sa Palawan [being] the best island in the world, I think its only logical and fair that we have our own satellite office doon sa mga munisipyo na heavy ang tourism,” Alvarez said.