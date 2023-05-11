The tourism department will construct a tourism rest area (TRA) at Sitio Sabang in Barangay Cabayugan, the home of the world famous underground river, and another in Southern Palawan, to provide convenience and comfort to visitors.

The purpose of the TRAs, according to Department of Tourism (DOT) MIMAROPA Regional Director Zeny Pallugna, is to provide a rest stop for travelers along the route, which has been identified as an issue in the country.

“We have one in Puerto Princesa sa PPUR sa Sabang,” Pallugna said, and they are currently coordinating it with City Tourism Department (CTD) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. “We also have another one somewhere in Southern Palawan, meron din kami na isa. I’m not so sure if it’s Balabac, but we have one na tourism rest area.”

“Kasi kapag nagbibiyahe tayo sa Pilipinas, na-e-experience natin hindi maganda yong rest room,” she added.

She said that although gasoline stations have restrooms and comfort rooms, they are sometimes closed. To address this concern of many travelers, the TRA has been introduced as a flagship project by the DOT.

She said DOT Sec. Christina Frasco started with 10, including the one in Roxas municipality in Northern Palawan, but they will be constructing more.

Pallugna said there will also be a floating dock project for the underground river.

