The tourism department is determined to establish what it calls “cross-province tourism circuits” to link provinces with well-known attractions to areas that are not as popular to bring visitors to get to know them.

During her visit to Roxas town for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new tourist rest area (TRA) on February 17, Secretary Christina Frasco of the Department of Tourism (DOT) stated that it is being developed in collaboration with local government entities and tourist industry stakeholders so that other provinces will have the opportunity to develop their tourism potentials.

“Gagawa po tayo ng cross-province tourism circuits kung saan yung ating mga well-known provinces, we will link them up sa mga lesser-known provinces to ensure na ‘yung ating nga turista they will get to know other parts of the country as well,” Frasco said.

Frasco noted that as much as the country wishes to regain its pre-pandemic numbers, the goal now is to outpace whatever it is and move on for a leading role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

She explained that the domestic circuits will assist the Philippines in securing a dominant presence within ASEAN as a premier travel destination.

“Yung goal po natin hindi na mabalik yung tourism numbers natin pre-pandemic. We have no interest in returning to that,” she said.

“But we are very interested in exceeding those numbers to finally allow the Philippines to take on a primary role in ASEAN and the world because we deserve nothing less,” added Frasco.

