The tourism office in the region is set to conduct a mobile health protocol validation and accreditation for primary and secondary tourism enterprises in El Nido, the municipal tourism office announced Saturday.

The activity will be on April 18-20, 2022, expecting the said enterprises to prepare complete documentary requirements and submit applications in the DOT online accreditation portal a week prior.

El Nido Tourism said “the activity is foreseen to saturate the campaign for DOT Accreditation and validate the health and safety protocols of the establishments in the municipality.

For more information, contact us through this mobile number +63 970 811 1117 and look for Ms. Maria Elena (Jags).