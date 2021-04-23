DOT optimistic travel advisories to PH only in for short time

The Department of Tourism (DOT) vowed to do its part in ensuring all tourism sectors are observing necessary health protocols as a way of restoring travelers’ confidence in the future as some foreign governments issue travel advisory to the Philippines.

The statement came after the United States advised its citizens against traveling to the Philippines due to the “high level” of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation in the country.

“The DOT will continue to implement the health and safety protocols for all sectors of tourism, interfacing with international travel trade counterparts to sustain ‘top-of-mind’ level of awareness, and collaborating with global tourism advisory bodies and economies to ensure the smooth and safe resumption of international tourism,” the DOT said Wednesday.

The DOT added that it respects the moves by other governments to protect their citizens.

“The Department would like to stress that while the tourism industry is raring to receive international guests, the health and safety of tourists, tourism workers, and host communities of our destinations cannot be compromised,” it said.

Meanwhile, the agency said travel advisories issued by different countries are “transient”.

“It is our fervent hope that the situation will improve sooner than anticipated, with the rollout of the vaccination program, and that families and friends will get the opportunity to travel safely back to the beautiful islands of The Philippines,” it said.

The State Department earlier explained that the countries tagged under its “Level 4: Do Not Travel” notice increased to approximately 80 percent of countries worldwide due to an update on its advisories to reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s science-based health warnings.

It clarified that this “does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation” in a given country, but merely reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory System. (PNA)

