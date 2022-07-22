- Advertisement by Google -

In line with the recovery of the country’s tourism industry, the Department of Tourism (DOT) in the MIMAROPA region conducted a 3-day Orientation/Reorientation Workshop on Tourism Rapid Assessment (TRA) and the Preparation of Local Tourism Development Plans (LTDP).

Municipal tourism and planning officers from the province of Palawan took part in this event.

According to DOT MIMAROPA, this training will help local government units (LGUs) to understand the concept of development planning in local tourism destinations, resulting in the creation of their respective local tourism development plans.

“As the tourism industry is seen as one of the country’s major economic pillars that will help the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic, DOT Region 4B initiates this workshop to assist the municipalities in the region to develop corresponding LTDP and capacitate the Local Government Units in the conduct of site assessment using the TRA Manual,” DOT Region 4B said in a statement.

