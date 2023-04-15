Tourism officers and business licensing and permit officers (BLPO) from different municipalities in the province participated in an orientation on the Department of Tourism (DOT) Accreditation System on Thursday, April 13 facilitated by the regional office.

The orientation aimed to provide Palawan’s tourism stakeholders with a better understanding of the DOT Accreditation System, which is a voluntary program that aims to recognize and promote tourism establishments that meet or exceed standards for quality and service.

During the orientation, provincial tourism officer Maribel Buñi presented an overview of the tourism-related enterprises in the province of Palawan, emphasizing the need for accreditation to maintain and improve the quality of services offered to visitors. They also emphasized the importance of accreditation in improving the competitiveness of the province’s tourism industry.

The DOT Accreditation System was established in 1994 under Republic Act 7648, also known as the Tourism Act of 1994.

Tourism enterprises that undergo accreditation benefit from increased credibility and visibility, as well as access to DOT promotional programs and events. Accredited establishments are also included in the DOT’s list of recommended establishments, which is used as a reference by both domestic and international travelers.

The DOT has been intensifying its efforts to promote the accreditation system, recognizing its role in enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippine tourism industry. The department has also been working to streamline the accreditation process and improve the quality of evaluators to ensure the integrity of the program.

