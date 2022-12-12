The Department of Tourism (DOT) Mimaropa has named four Palawan towns among the top five local government units in the country with the most accredited tourism related establishments (TRE).

These are the municipality of El Nido, Puerto Princesa City, the island town of Coron, Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, and the town of San Vicente.

They received their awards on December 8 in Pasig City at the “Winner Takes It All Appreciation and Recognition Night.”

The region’s tourism department also announced that as of November 30, 881 TREs from all over the region had completed their accreditation.

Board member Al-Nashier Ibba and Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) chief Maribel Buñi also received for the province the award given by Wanderlust Travel Magazine as “Most Desirable Island.” | Screenshot photos from DOT Mimaropa and PTPDO

Earlier, City Tourism Department (CTD) Demetrio Alvior reminded TREs in Puerto Princesa that their businesses must be accredited until January 2023.

The DOT accreditation ensures that the TREs meet the department’s standards as a service provider in the tourism industry.

Amanpulo in Cuyo, Club Paradise in Coron, Banwa Private Island in Roxas, Sunset Beach Resort in San Vicente, and Coron Natural Farms were also recognized by the DOT for providing services that adhere to standard procedures.

