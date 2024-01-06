The four long weekends spread throughout the year is expected to further boost the country’s travel industry, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Friday.

In a statement, DOT Secretary Christina Frasco joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in urging Filipinos to travel around the country during these dates this 2024.

“In these upcoming extended weekends, I strongly encourage fellow Filipinos to seize the opportunity and embark on journeys that will create lasting memories with family and friends. As you enjoy our idyllic beaches and mountainscapes, delve into the vibrant tapestry of our culture, food, and traditions as well,” she said.

“Beyond the popular destinations of beaches and mountains, uncover the hidden gems nestled within our countryside. These lesser-known spots hold captivating stories catering to every traveler’s taste, resonating with our tourism campaign, ‘Love The Philippines,” she added.

On top of discovering places, Frasco encouraged all Filipinos to immerse themselves in experiences only found in the Philippines.

“As the nation embraces these extended weekends with open arms, the hope remains high for a vibrant transformation of the tourism sector and a profound appreciation for the manifold wonders encapsulated within the Philippines’ diverse landscape,” she said.

Domestic travel has a large contribution in the continuous recovery of the entire tourism sector of the country.

In 2022 alone, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) recorded over 102 million domestic trips across the country.

Of the overall PHP1.87 trillion internal tourism expenditure that year, inclusive of spending by foreign visitors and Filipinos residing abroad, at least PHP1.5 trillion came from domestic tourism spending.

Based on the official list of holidays, the public can enjoy a long weekend beginning March 28 (Maundy Thursday) until April 1 (Easter Sunday).

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) and March 29 (Good Friday) are regular holidays, while March 30 (Black Saturday) is a special non-working day.

There will also be a long weekend from Aug. 24 (Saturday) to Aug. 26 (Monday), since Aug. 26 is declared regular holiday, in observance of National Heroes Day.

Filipinos also get another long weekend from Nov. 1 (Friday) to Nov. 3 (Sunday).

Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 are both special non-working days, in observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

They will also have time to spend more days with their families from Dec. 28 (Saturday) to Dec. 31 (Tuesday), since Dec. 30 (Rizal Day) is a regular holiday while Dec. 31 (Last Day of the Year) is a special non-working day. (PNA)