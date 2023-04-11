The Department of Tourism (DOT) has launched the Tourism Champions Challenge, a nationwide campaign aimed at incentivizing tourism development among cities and municipalities.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco has called on local government units (LGUs) across the country to join the initiative and work together to promote tourism in their respective areas.

Frasco emphasized the importance of strengthening the Department’s relationship with LGUs in achieving President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s vision of countrywide tourism development.

“President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. envisions countrywide tourism development by ensuring that no destination is left behind as we reintroduce the beauty and splendor of the Philippines to the world. The Department of Tourism therefore seeks to reach out to cities and municipalities across the country to provide technical assistance and funding for the implementation of notable tourism project proposals from our chief executives in all parts of the Philippines,” she said.

“Through the Tourism Champions Challenge (TCC), we hope to strengthen tourism governance in the national government in partnership with the LGUs, at the same time, equalizing the opportunities for all those who wish to push for the economic development of their respective towns and cities by way of tourism,” added Frasco.

Through the TCC, DOT aims to provide technical assistance and funding for the implementation of notable tourism project proposals from LGUs all over the Philippines.

The initiative offers up to P180 million in funding prepared through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA). The TCC will reward LGUs with varying amounts of funding, depending on the quality of their tourism project proposals.

The first-place winner will receive P20 million, followed by P15 million for second place, P10 million for third place, P8 million for fourth place, and P7 million for fifth place.

With this campaign, the tourism department hopes to strengthen tourism governance in the national government in partnership with LGUs while equalizing opportunities for all those who wish to push for the economic development of their respective towns and cities by way of tourism.

“We can all be champions for the tourism transformation of the Philippines, and we are incentivizing this movement through the provision of up to P 180 Million in funding prepared through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority,” she said.

This initiative presents a significant opportunity for LGUs to promote their areas as tourist destinations and contribute to the country’s tourism industry’s overall growth. The Tourism Champions Challenge is expected to be a game-changer for the Philippine tourism industry and provide LGUs with a platform to showcase their tourism potential.

Submit your proposals at pmcd@tourism.gov.ph on or before June 15, 2023.

