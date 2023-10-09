Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco personally inaugurated the first-ever centralized and multi-platform Tourist Assistance Call Center (TACC) on Monday, October 2, at the Department of Tourism (DOT) Central Office in Makati City.

The latest advancement in the tourism sector aligns with the focus of the Marcos administration to rejuvenate the tourism industry, seeing it as a catalyst for economic expansion.

It also contributes to achieving one of the goals outlined in the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) for the years 2023 to 2028, which aims to elevate the overall experience of tourists visiting the Philippines.

TACC, according to Frasco, will function as a hotline and one-stop shop for local and foreign travelers, providing tourism- and travel-related information and extending support if any unfortunate situations occur during the tourist visit.

“We are delighted to launch today the Tourist Assistance Call Center that aims to fulfill our President’s vision to enhance the overall tourist experience in the country.

She said it is a first for the DOT, where hey have consolidated the modes of assistance that will cater to tourists from different corners of the world.

It will not only contribute to increasing the number of international visitors and regional alliances but also foster a sense of confidence in our local government units,” she said.

“One of the strategic approaches of the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) is the ‘Bangong Marangal’ Marcos Jr. is on the aspect of convenience. The convenience of travelers must be considered, and the effort of the Department of Tourism is to ensure that by providing innovative services to tourists, this will also assist in promoting goodwill and improvement of our local government units and clients. We foresee that by providing this assistance, this will also enhance the tourism experience,” Frasco also emphasized.

The Secretary herself was the first client of the call center agent who personally relayed her queries on diving in Mindanao, to which the agent based in Angeles City, Pampanga enthusiastically answered her questions.

𝗔 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗢𝗧-𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

During the launch, Frasco pointed out the importance of the project, as the first professional nationwide online and telecommunication assistance center established by the DOT.

There are an initial eight tourist assistance agents fluent in English and Filipino languages who will be working on shifts as well as two quality assurance team members, and two trainers. They are outsourced agents of service provider Universal Access & Systems Solutions (UAS), an IT solutions company. The tourism chief also mentioned plans to expand and “add foreign language-trained agents in time to come”.

But the Secretary noted that the DOT will not limit the number of agents who will be working for the call center, should the need arise.

The agents have also been trained for three months, with extensive knowledge of tourism and travel services, including the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE).

The agents are ready to receive inquiries beginning today, from local and international tourists traveling to and around the country.

The public can relay their queries through multi-platform support via hotline number 151-TOUR / 151-8687 (available only for Smart and PLDT users) or mobile by dialing +63995-835-5155. They may also opt to contact via email at touristassistance@tourism.gov.ph; or through Facebook messenger at https://www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfTourism; web chat at https://philippines.travel/ and https://beta.tourism.gov.ph/; or via https://philippines.travel/ and https://beta.tourism.gov.ph.

The Tourist Assistance Call Center will also cater to tourists from different time zones and will be open 24/7, even on public holidays to ensure uninterrupted service. The operating hours or service levels will be the same for weekends and weekdays.

Call center agents will be taking all kinds of queries as they come, including general tourism inquiries, even those concerning the local level, DOT accreditation guidance, travel assistance, complaint resolution, and emergency assistance, among others.

However, complex queries will be resolved by the concerned unit and followed through by the call center until resolution.

All transactions are recorded in a customer relationship management (CRM) with a ticketing system. General Inquiries are resolved within the call or chat. If the concern is for escalation, this is endorsed to the respective DOT regional office (RO), local government unit (LGU), attached agency, or national government agency (NGA) via email.