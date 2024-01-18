Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco expressed gratitude to the travel community for positioning Palawan province at the leading edge of international travel trends.

Frasco’s expression of gratitude followed Palawan’s achievement in securing the fourth position on the list of Trending Destinations in the World for 2024, as featured on TripAdvisor, the most extensive travel website globally known for its travel deals and reviews.

The accolade follows a series of global acknowledgments for Palawan in 2023, including being named as one of the World’s Most Desirable Countries for Adventure, featuring in Travel + Leisure’s list of top Islands, and appearing in Condé Nast Traveler’s Most Beautiful Places in the World and Top Readers’ Choice.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) secretary said these reinforce the island province’s ongoing success and its enduring charm as a highly coveted travel destination.

As the province continues to captivate and inspire people around the world, she said its latest recognition by TripAdvisor is proof to its timeless appeal.

She stated that ensuring the sustainability of Palawan’s tourism development and enhancing the travel experience for visitors remains a top priority, which is why the national government is actively collaborating with local government units in Palawan.

Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of sustainable practices, conservation efforts, and community engagement initiatives in preserving Palawan’s natural heritage for future generations.

“We could not be more grateful to the travel community for placing Palawan at the forefront of global trends. This singular achievement motivates us to maintain our commitment to sustainable tourism and showcase the beauty of Palawan to the world,” she said.

“Further to this, Palawan’s winning streak on TripAdvisor will certainly have a positive impact on its tourism industry. With the global recognition, the island is poised to attract a surge in visitors, providing a boost to the local economy and reinforcing Palawan’s position as a top-tier travel destination,” Frasco added.

Renowned for its unparalleled natural beauty and unique charm, Palawan boasts some of the country’s pristine and crystal-clear turquoise waters, lush tropical landscapes, and idyllic white-sand beaches.

The island destination has long been celebrated for its responsible and sustainable tourism practices while preserving its natural heritage and biodiversity.

Tripadvisor’s Trending Destinations list is highly anticipated each year, influencing travel decisions for millions of users. Travelers praise Palawan as “a slice of heaven, a sliver of an island that teems with exotic wildlife, quaint fishing villages, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.”

Among the destinations that resonated with TripAdvisor users include the endangered animals at the Calauit Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, the Japanese shipwrecks of Coron Island, regarded as one of the best dive sites in the world, and the Puerto Princesa Underground River.

Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are destinations whose hotels, restaurants, and things to do received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from its users over a 12-month period. Fewer than one percent of Tripadvisor’s eight million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel.

A digital travel guide behemoth, TripAdvisor is renowned for its discerning users and comprehensive reviews. It annually curates a list of destinations that capture the attention and admiration of travelers.