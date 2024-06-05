The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Palawan promoted their online business development I-FWD (I-forward) Philippines program as a way to help overseas Filipino workers develop local businesses during the Kapihan sa PIA on May 30.

The I-FWD PH program is a set of online courses sponsored by the DOST, specifically for OFWs who want to establish a tech-related business on home soil.

Phyllicia Baguyo, senior science specialist II for DOST Palawan, noted that the program was separate from similar offers stemming from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), as it focused on business development, financial management, and e-commerce.

“Sa puhunan, may raw materials po na pwede [ibigay ang I-FWD] pero yung pang cost [sa business] ay sagot na siya ng OFW mismo. Nag-o-offer din ng trainings, and yung usual kasi namin sa funding sa I-FWD aside from the courses were equipment, raw material, lab consultancy, (…) Initiative po talaga siya ng DOST,” Baguyo said.

(Regarding capital, I-FWD can provide raw materials, but the OFW themselves must cover the business costs. The program also offers training. Typically, aside from the courses, our funding for I-FWD includes equipment, raw materials, and lab consultancy. This initiative is truly spearheaded by DOST.)

Baguyo explained that the I-FWD program had two phases: pitching and funding. While the program was initially designed for OFWs who desired to stay and establish businesses within the country, the online courses were also available to those overseas, as long as they had someone managing the business base within the country.

While separate from the DMW, those who join the I-FWD program will also have their data shared with the department as part of the sustainable reintegration efforts for OFWs.

Those interested can apply at the website https://ifwdph.dost.gov.ph/.