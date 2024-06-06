The Department of Science and Technology XI (DOST XI) recently conducted a visit to two key community-based renewable energy sites in Palawan as part of their efforts to advance renewable energy initiatives in the Davao Region.

This visit is part of the “Microgridterprises in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) through Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST)” project.

The project’s goal is to enhance knowledge and strategies for sustainable energy solutions that will benefit local communities in Davao.

DOST XI Assistant Regional Director Mirasol Domingo emphasized the importance of learning from successful projects.

“The knowledge gained from these visits is invaluable as the project is in the early phase of developing renewable energy technologies. Learning from successful projects like those in Palawan will help implement effective and sustainable renewable energy solutions in the target communities,” he said.

The delegation first visited the New Ibajay Multipurpose Cooperative (NIMC) in El Nido, Palawan. Established in 2018 by Enervinci Philippines, Inc. and CEnAG Solar, Inc., the NIMC manages a hybrid solar power plant providing energy access to households in Barangay New Ibajay. Discussions focused on the cooperative’s establishment, governance, financial procedures, best practices, and challenges.

The second visit was to the Sabang Renewable Energy Corporation (SREC) in Puerto Princesa. SREC operates the first government-approved hybrid power plant in the area, significantly reducing diesel consumption and generating savings on rural electrification.

Engr. Francis Glenn Ramos, the Plant Manager, discussed the solar power plant initiatives in Barangay Cabayugan, which serves over 600 households.

“Certifications and compliance measures are vital for guaranteeing the effective and efficient delivery of services to the community,” Ramos stated.

Microgrids, localized power grids that can operate independently or with the main electrical grid, are crucial for providing reliable energy to remote areas. These systems integrate various renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, to enhance energy access and sustainability.

The CEST project’s Microgridterprises in GIDA aims to foster inclusive development by incorporating environmentally friendly practices that convert raw agricultural produce into bioproducts. The insights gained from Palawan’s successful renewable energy projects are expected to greatly benefit DOST Davao’s efforts in implementing similar solutions in the region.