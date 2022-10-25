The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) MIMAROPA will conduct a series of technology forums to present projects improving agriculture, innovation, and digital transformation in a four-day Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) celebration.

Regional Director Dr. Ma. Josephina Abilay said during its opening ceremony on Tuesday that DOST MIMAROPA will present programs in green innovation, smart agriculture, digital technologies and disaster risk forums to entrepreneurs and the academe.

“Ang mga isi-share namin ay mga nagawa at ginagawa ang isi-share. For example, meron kaming partnership with colleges ng MIMAROPA region, nag-sign kami ng MOA at nag-sign kami ng resources at na-i-turn over sa MSME. Meron din kakaiba na ginagawa sa aquaculture farms– minabuti namin gumawa ng IoT pang-monitor ng quality ng water makikita sa cellphone,” she said.

Abilay also encourages the public to research output adaptation from experts and scientists. The outputs of different academic institutions will be showcased in a technology entrepreneurship summit as part of the RSTW.

The department noted that the technological assistance provided also aims to help the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which now reach 17. 19 percent of the total population in the region. Its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (DOST-SETUP) has 35 MSMEs beneficiaries, wherein six are availed from Palawan.

The SETUP was designed as a nationwide strategy to encourage and assist MSMEs and enable them to address their technical problems, streamline their operations, and improve productivity and efficiency through science, technology, and innovation.

“Kinukuha namin ang nasa manufacturing maski restaurant pwede naman. Tinitingnan namin kung ilan ang aming na-assist per year basis– tumataas naman. Dati mga 10 percent lang, nasa 11 percent, every year nag-iiba rin ang denominator at MSMEs,” she added.

The opening of RSTW dubbed “Changing Lives through Science” also recognized the 2022 SETUP PRAISE Regional Award for the technology-assisted MSME which showcased outstanding performance in providing employment and uplifting local enterprises.

It also recognized the Best Community Empowerment Thru Science and Technology (CEST) in MIMAROPA. It is a banner program with the provision of science and technology interventions in livelihood, health and nutrition, environmental protection and conservation, education, and disaster risk reduction management.

After the RSTW, the department will also celebrate the 2022 National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) on November 23 to 27 and aligned with the theme “Agham at Teknolohiya: Kabalikat sa Maunlad at Matatag na Kinabukasan.”

