DOST to conduct Luzon-wide virtual scientific meeting

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Regional Offices-Luzon Cluster and the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST-PHL) will be holding the Luzon Regional Scientific Meeting (RSM) on May 11-12, 2021 via zoom.

Participating regions in the Luzon Cluster include the National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region (Region 1), Cagayan Valley Region (Region 2), Central Luzon (Region 3), CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and the Bicol Region (Region 5).

Anchoring on the theme “COVID-19 Pandemic: Learning from the Past, Coping with the Present, Moving to the Next,” Luzon RSM will highlight the challenges and developments as well as the opportunities related to the response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts of Luzon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will allow the scientific community, policymakers, and other important stakeholders to provide regional inputs and resolutions to better address the impact of the current health crisis on national development.

This two-day virtual event will be the final leg of the regional conferences this year in preparation for the national event, the 43rd Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM), on July 12 to 16. The first leg was previously conducted in the Visayas last April 13-14 and will soon open for Mindanao in the last week of April.

The Luzon scientific meeting will be divided into six plenary sessions wherein invited experts from the government, academe, and private sector will share research outputs, provide insights, and provoke conversations on the following topics: health systems response and preparedness; balancing the economy and health; systems approach to address present-day hazards; viral evolution, dynamics, and modeling interventions; connection of food, environment, and health; and the importance of education in retrieving the COVID-19 generation.

Registration is now open. Do not miss out on the opportunity and just register on the following links: bit.ly/LuzonRSM2021Day1 (Day1) and bit.ly/LuzonRSM2021Day2 (Day 2) or tune in on NAST-PHL and Luzon DOST Regional Offices Facebook Pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

