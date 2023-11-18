Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. called upon municipal governments in Palawan to develop policies and programs based on scientific principles, highlighting that these can aid in early disaster preparedness.

He made this appeal while overseeing on November 10 the distribution of fiberglass boats to 66 fishermen in Roxas who were affected by Typhoon Odette.

“Mahalaga rin na ang ating mga planong gagawin ay nakatuon sa paghahanda at pag-iwas sa mga darating na sakuna—sa pamamagitan ng pakikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga scientific institutions tulad ng akademya at DOST,” Solidum said in his keynote speech during the turnover event at the Roxas Dome in Roxas town.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Mimaropa, in collaboration with its partners, officially presented the fiberglass boats to the recipients as part of the post-Typhoon Odette Recovery Project.

The fiberglass boats donated to the fishermen in Roxas town. (File photo from DOST Mimaropa)

Secretary Solidum personally handed over the fiberglass boats to the local fisherfolks, with an additional 75 boats scheduled for distribution to beneficiaries in Dumaran. Meanwhile, production is ongoing for boats destined for the municipalities of Araceli, Cagayancillo, San Vicente, and Taytay.

DOST has been executing community-focused recovery initiatives using scientific and technological methods to expedite the rehabilitation of communities impacted by disasters.

The undertaking originates from a project initiated by DOST Mimaropa and executed in collaboration with the Western Philippines University (WPS). Funding for the project comes from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The primary goal of this initiative is to deliver science and technology-based solutions aimed at supporting the restoration of fishing livelihoods in communities affected by the typhoon. These efforts are concentrated on six municipalities severely impacted by Odette.

Typhoon Odette made its 9th landfall in Palawan on December 17, 2021, severely devastating many communities in the six municipalities, including their primary sources of food and income. This catastrophic event left an thousands of families struggling for resources, even years after the devastation.

Through the project, fishermen were provided with fiberglass boats, training in boat fabrication, and 6,000 pesos per beneficiary under a cash-for-work scheme.

The fishermen actively participated in building their own boats, with guidance from experts and skills acquired from the training.

DOST Mimaropa Regional Director Dr. Ma. Josefina Abilay also emphasized to the beneficiaries during the event the importance of taking care of the fiberglass boats as part of their recovery.

She encouraged them to steadfastly protect the marine environment since it is where they will derive their livelihood.

“Ipinagkakatiwala namin sa inyo ang mga bangka na ito kasama ang hangarin na makakatulong ito sa inyo. Inaasahan namin na makakadagdag ito sa inyong kita at makakatugon sa inyong mga pangangailangan,” she said.

“Amin lamang hinihiling na pangalaggan ninyo ang [mga] bankang ito. Gayundin, may karapatan tayong mangisda subalit wala tayong karapatan na sirain ang ating karagatan sapagkat ang susunod na henerasyon ay aasa rin sa mga yamang ito,” Dr. Abilay added.

The turnover ceremony was also attended by Roxas Mayor Dennis Sabando, Vice Mayor Reynaldo Pacho, Provincial Board Member Angela Sabando, and Provincial S&T Office Palawan Provincial Director Pacifico T. Sariego III.

In attendance were representatives from the Office of the Civil Defense, provincial government of Palawan, Provincial DRRM Office, and from the municipalities of Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, San Vicente, and Cagayancillo.

Other collaborative partners for the project include the Provincial Government of Palawan, Provincial DRRMO, Local Government Units (LGUs), and the respective Municipal Agricultural Offices (MAOs) of Northern Palawan.