DOST-PCHRD to present research breakthroughs in DRR-CCA for Health

The second Talakayang HeaRT Beat (Health Research and Technology) of 2021 will feature three major health research projects under the disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation (DRR-CCA) program of the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD).



Slated for 28 June 2021 via Zoom, the Talakayang HeaRT Beat aims to promote the Council’s initiatives, programs, advocacy, and partnerships with the media and key stakeholders. The three completed DRR-CCA projects to be featured are as follows:



The Development of Ready to Eat Food Products for Children Aged One to Five Years Old – In response to nutrition and food security concerns during disaster events, emergency relief and rehabilitation entail preparing emergency food reserves for the affected communities. This research developed emergency food products that will address age-appropriate nutrient requirements of children. Enriched with essential micronutrients, the ready to eat food products are developed to treat possible nutritional deficiencies and acute malnutrition of children in events of disaster.

Development of Microfluidic Paper-based Analytical Devices (µPADS) for the Detection of Diarrhea Causing Pathogens in Water – After the onset of disasters, water-borne diseases like diarrhea are among the most documented outbreaks caused by poor water quality. Recognizing the importance of monitoring water quality, this project developed a microfluidic paper-based analytical device or µPADs that can detect diarrhea-causing pathogens by assessing the water-quality after disaster events. It uses the “lab-on-paper” concept which condenses the equipment, resources, personnel and time needed to obtain an accurate result.

Development of Health Index and Vulnerability Reduction System for Region 4B (D-HIVE 4B Capital) – To increase resiliency of island provinces in the country, this project developed the eSalba system, a web-based and mobile application that aids emergency responders in making absolute decision during disasters and helps prepare the local government unit of Region 4B in health monitoring, route planning, defining optimal evacuation policies and adaptation measures in events of disaster.



Among the resource persons of the Talakayang HeaRT Beat are DOST Secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña, DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Rowena Cristina Guevara, DOST Undersecretary for S&T Services Renato Solidum, PCHRD Executive Director Jaime Montoya, and the DRR-CCA project leaders: Ms. Ma. Christina Ramos of Philippine Women’s College of Davao, Dr. Lori Shayne Busa of Nueva Viscaya State University, and Dr. Delia B. Senoro of Mapua University.



The Council invites the media and its stakeholders to join the virtual conference and help spread the news about DOST’s research and development initiatives for DRR-CCA in Health. All interested guests may register through this link on or before June 27, 2021.