DOST offers tech training for businesses

The science and technology department regional office is encouraging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and private institutions in the city and province to take advantage of their technology-related training programs to upgrade their skills and competitiveness.

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) regional senior science research specialist Pacifico Sariego III of the Provincial Science and Technology Center (PSTC) in Palawan said they prefer to help businesses, which are technology-related.

“Inaanyahan natin na yong iba kahit ‘di pa full pledge na MSME, kahit mga start up kung meron kayong gustong gawin na negosyo o i-business, mga ideas na kailangan ng training. Basta lang may makuha kaming resource person ay sisikapin namin na mabigay yan lalo na yong technology-related na mga business,” he said.

The technology-related training-seminars they are providing are along the lines of food safety; food processing of fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, and pastry; bleaching and dyeing of indigenous fibers; soap making; wastewater management; hydroponics and aquaponics farming and other science and technology-related topics.

Sariego said that most of the MSMEs and private institutions chose to be trained with the food safety procedures, as it is also a requirement for their compliance.

“Usually yan ay food safety kasi marami tayong MSMEs na kailangan turuan ng tamang handling yong employees kung paano yong good manufacturing practice para maka-comply yong company o yong firm sa food safety requirements,” he said.

He said that the training is continuous, especially when the requesting party has a specific area of expertise he/she wants to know and there are available trainers in their agency.

However, Sariego said that some of the trainees from MSMEs and private institutions are not going directly into business. Some are just curious about the process and want to learn it without getting into the business.

“Unfortunately, hindi lahat ng nagti-train ay napapakinabangan nila. May nati-train tayo na halimbawa, sabi ko nga ang batting average siguro nyan na sa 10 na nati-train natin, mabuti na yong dalawa o tatlo na naghanap, ganoon kababa ang pick up ng mga tini-train natin,” he said.

“Siguro yong iba nag-a-attend ng training pero hindi naman nila kailangan talaga. Kung minsan may nag-iimbita na mag-training sa kagustuhan nila na makapag-offer ng service ay nag-o-offer. Sa tingin ko ay hindi talaga kailangan ng tao, lalo na yong di naman nila maapapakinabangan, yong iba usyoso lang, gusto lang matuto pero di naman seryoso na mag-go into business talaga,” Sariego added.

He said they seldom refuse to give training-seminars because they are worried to be reported even if their budget is not enough.

The DOST said anyone who wishes to avail of what they are offering can visit their Facebook page, DOST-PSTC Palawan to download the link for the form. Venue, food, utensils, and locally available materials needed for the training shall be shouldered by the requesting party.

For any concerns regarding the training programs offered, they encourage interested parties to call or send them electronic mail at dostpalawan@gmail.com or 0950 955 2482 for Smart and 0917 884 4332 for Globe.

