Three food-based micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Palawan recently received a digitalization boost for their businesses from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in MIMAROPA and Palawan State University (PSU), which provided them a database management system to streamline their operations for increased productivity.

Palawan Adventist Health Products, Le Dessert Cakes and Pastries, and St. Ives Bakeshop, were given the automated inventory and order management tool Web-based Inventory Monitoring and Logistics Management System (WIMLMS) developed by PSU. The awarding was on May 27 at its main campus amphitheater in Barangay Tiniguiban.

With real-time dashboards, the tool aims to monitor the flow of the three MSMEs’ finished products and follow their daily transactions from their production facilities to their branches and customers.

The DOST-MIMAROPA explained in a public statement on June 7 that the initiative is a component of its “Digitalization of Business Processes of Selected MSMEs” Project, which seeks to help small business owners in the region in enhancing their business operations and meeting customer demands through digital technology solutions.

Ceremonial turnover of WIMLMS to Palawan Adventist Health Products.

The creation of an inventory and logistics management system for businesses constitutes one of the project’s key components. The information systems are being developed in collaboration with MIMAROPA State University and Colleges (SUCs).

The three MSMES, who are also being assisted through the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), will integrate WIMLMS in their operations to show its use to other interested MSMEs in the region.

Marijoe Pialago, president of the Palawan Adventist Health Products, welcomed the use of WIMLMS in their enterprise, stating that it will help them in inventory.

“We are grateful sa aming partnership with the DOST. Napakalaking tulong ang digitalization ng inventory para mas madali malaman ang kulang sa mga supply,” she said.

“Nagpapasalamat kami dahil kami ay napili na beneficiary ng program na ito. Thank you ma’am [DOST regional director Josefina] Abilay sa walang sawang pagtulong sa amin,” Pialago added.

Ceremonial turnover of WIMLMS to Le Dessert Cakes and Pastries.

Palawan Adventist Health Products was assisted through SETUP in 2015.

Romelisa Bernardo, owner of Le Dessert Cakes and Pastries, also expressed gratitude to the regional science and technology department for assisting her in boosting productivity and paving the way for the expansion of her business.

“Malaking tulong po ang tuloy-tuloy na suporta na binibigay ng DOST sa amin. Ngayon, we have 90 employees sa Le Dessert sa buong Palawan. Ito namang bagong tulong na binibigay ng DOST sa amin, which is the digital inventory system, ay eksakto sa pangangailangan ng aming kompanya,” Bernardo said.

She added that it will help them in tracking their inventories in all their 12 branches in terms of raw materials and delivery to stores in Palawan.

Le Dessert was assisted by DOST-MIMAROPA in 2016 through SETUP.

Ceremonial turnover of WIMLMS to St. Ives Bakeshop.

“Makatutulong po ito para ma-monitor [namin] lahat ng inventory ng 12 branches — in terms of raw materials, in terms of the delivery to all stores sa buong Palawan. Salamat ng marami sir [Engr.] Pyke [Sariego] and director Abilay”.

Likewise, St. Ives Bakeshop, which is being assisted by the DOST since 2018, was thankful for the various assistance it has been provided.

“Since 2018, nag-start kami ng engagement with the DOST. Napakalaking tulong ng programa ng DOST para sa aming mga MSMEs para sa pagsisimula ng negosyo. Sana hindi kayo magsawang tumulong sa amin sa mga MSMEs. Maraming salamat, sir Pyke and ma’am Abilay sa pagtulong,” said the owner, Yvonne Gatmaytan.

Awarding of Certificate of Appreciation to the WIMLMS Development Team from PSU.

The turnover ceremony was attended by Abilay, PSU president Dr. Ramon Docto, chair-designate of the PSU Board of Regents CHED commissioner Dr. Jo Mark Libre, the beneficiaries, and the PSU ICT Team that developed the system.

Other information systems being developed under the Digitalization Project include the Inventory Processing System for Food Enterprise Sector (i-ProSES) by Occidental Mindoro State College (OMSC); Sales and Inventory Management System Based on Production Monitoring (SIMS) by Marinduque State College (MSC); MSME Inventory Monitoring System (MIMS) by Romblon State University (RSU); and the eH20 by Mindoro State University (MinSU).