The Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-MIMAROPA Provincial S&T Center in Oriental Mindoro (PSTC-Oriental Mindoro) hosted on October 26 the groundbreaking ceremony for the new office building that will shortly be built in Calapan City.

The building will also serve as a satellite office for the DOST-MIMAROPA Regional Office, which is now based in Bicutan, Taguig City, Metro Manila.

The groundbreaking ceremony was one of the highlights of the DOST-MIMAROPA 2021 Regional Science and Technology Week Celebration, which opened on the same day and lasted until October 28, 2021.

The ceremony was celebrated virtually with messages of support from the local government units of Oriental Mindoro including Mayor Arnan C. Panaligan of the City of Calapan, 1st District Representative and Senior Deputy Speaker, Paulino Salvador C. Leachon, 2nd District Representative Alfonso V. Umali, Jr., Vice Governor Antonio S. Perez, Jr., and Provincial Governor Humerlito A. Dolor.

- Advertisement -

The new two-story facility features new amenities to benefit both the clients and the workforce. A new training area equipped with up-to-date equipment will be set up to provide enhanced capability-building initiatives to its stakeholders.

In addition, the facility is designed as a “green” government office built with energy-efficient solar energy systems (SES) to cut down electricity consumption and costs and minimize the impact of its operations on the environment. This is a move to continue DOST-MIMAROPA’s advocacy on promoting cleaner and more sustainable power sources for the region by showcasing the SES for various usage.

It will rise in a 1,200-square meter lot provided by the Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro, which is part of the designated area for the Regional Center of MIMAROPA. DOST Secretary Fortunato T. de la Pena prioritized the funding of the building construction, under the Republic Act 11518 General Appropriations Act CY 2021 through the 2021 Congress Introduced Increases (CII), to support enhanced delivery of S&T interventions in the province and the entire region.

The construction of the new office building is a milestone for DOST-Oriental Mindoro. Since it started its operations in 1991, the PSTC has been renting out different office spaces to respond to the needs of its clients. As a frontline service provider of innovative S&T undertakings in the province, the establishment of DOST-Oriental Mindoro’s office space will allow the creation of a stimulating environment to meet, engage, and forge stronger relationships with colleagues, customers, and the community.

DOST-Oriental Mindoro has been transforming lives in the province by providing a wide range of programs, projects, and services in terms of technology transfer and commercialization, innovation system support, training programs, S&T scholarships, packaging and labeling assistance, technology clinics, consultancy services, and S&T Fairs and Fora, among others.

The construction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.