DOST MIMAROPA holds patent search and workshop for MIMAROPA state universities, colleges

To promote intellectual property protection for MIMAROPA State University and Colleges (SUCs) research outputs and to facilitate technology transfer activities, DOST-MIMAROPA held a Patent Search and Patent Drafting Workshop via Zoom for faculty researchers and Technology Transfer Officers (TTOs) last June 28–July 2, 2021.

The five-day course is designed to educate MIMAROPA SUCs on how to defend their Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) efficiently via the appropriate drafting of patent specifications and claims. The activity included lectures and hands-on tasks such as writing a patent search report, creating an invention spotting matrix, drafting claims, and preparing the whole patent specification for different technologies.

Experts from the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and the Intellectual Property Management Office of the Carlos Hilado Memorial State College facilitated the training.

In her welcome remarks, DOST-MIMAROPA Regional Director Dr. Ma. Josefina P. Abilay emphasized the importance of getting IP protection for R&D outputs or technologies and having them commercialized amid the pandemic.

Dr. Abilay shared that locally funded research outputs aim to provide solutions to challenges during unprecedented times. She also expressed her excitement for the filing of Intellectual Property Protection of technologies of faculty-researchers who underwent the Technopreneurship Training Batches 1-3.

DOST-MIMAROPA Regional Director Dr. Ma. Josefina P. Abilay during her welcome remarks.

For the first day, participants were introduced to the importance of patent information and patent documents. Experts also discussed patent search strategies and various free patent databases that can be used. It was then followed by an invention spotting matrix on the second day and drafting of claims according to the rules and guidelines of patent drafting on the 3rd day.

Drafted claims by the participants were enhanced with the assistance of the resource persons by the formality requirement of the IPOHL during the fourth day. The last day was highlighted by the walkthrough on online filing to the IPOPHL website. As a culminating activity, one participant was guided by the resource person for the actual online filing of his technology.

A total of 53 participants from six (6) MIMAROPA SUCs took part in the said workshop. At the end of the activity, 15 technologies were filed for Patent at the IPOPHL, and eight more technologies are expected to be filed in the coming days.

Screenshots from the lecture activities.

Participants also expressed their gratitude to DOST-MIMAROPA for holding a very relevant and useful activity for faculty-researchers. “The activity was of great help especially to those researchers who have already drawings and specs,” said Engr. Virne Dalisay from Romblon State University.

Some participants wished that more related training will be conducted. According to Mr. Anastacio Cagabhion III from Western Philippines University, “I hope that more training like this would be provided to SUCs to capacitate its faculty/researchers. Thank you!”