DOST-MIMAROPA, DOST-FNRI promote enhanced nutribun and Tubig Talino technology to MSMEs in Palawan

Various Palawan MSMEs involved in bread manufacturing and water refilling companies participated in the virtual “Techno Fair: DOST-FNRI” Series hosted by DOST-MIMAROPA in cooperation with the DOST-Food and Nutrition Research Institute on June 24, 2021, through Zoom.

The virtual technology fair aims to promote DOST-FNRIs available technologies for adoption— the Enhanced Nutribun with squash and carrot and the Tubig Talino technology. The Enhanced Nutribun is an improved and reformulated version of the Nutribun distributed during the ‘70s that contains more micronutrients necessary to meet the nutrient requirements for children.

On the other hand, Tubig Talino is iodine-rich drinking water that is promoted to be consumed to improve the iodine intake of Filipinos.

A total of 17 participants mostly from the industry and local government units (LGUs) participated in the virtual fair and learned about the health and nutrition benefits and business opportunities these technologies could bring, as well as the protocols involved in the technology transfer.

Topics including nutritional benefits, efficacy, and competitive advantages of the technologies were discussed.