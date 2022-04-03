The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has launched “Pagtanaw 2050,” a science, technology, and innovation foresight guided by the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST).

NAST is the highest recognition and scientific advisory body of the Philippines, headed by its president Rhodora Azanza.

“It has been DOST’s long-term mission to reassure that scientific and technological advancements will bring social and economic benefits to Filipinos. We do this through our research and development programs, through our technology transfer programs that will accelerate the adaption and use of technology,” said DOST Secretary Fortunato T. Dela Pena.

The grand launch was held at the Casino Espanol de Manila in Ermita, Manila.

Pagtanaw 2050 is the very first inter-disciplinary and non-disciplinary project of DOST that is focused on Philippine science, technology and innovation (STI). According to Dela Pena, Pagtanaw 2050, will serve as the guiding principle in “enabling the science community to assist sustainably in shaping our country to a prosperous, archipelagic maritime nation.”

On the other hand, Azana said that the event was a “conclusion of NAST Philippines and the recommendation of the foresight that our aspirations can be achieved by acknowledging and enhancing our existence …”

NS Javier said that Pagtanaw2050 is one significant contribution made in the field of science and technology by the joint efforts of Dela Pena and Azana

Among the guests in the event were Agriculture Secretary Dr. William Dar; Dr. Joel Joseph S. Marciano Jr. Director-General of the Philippine Space Agency; Dr. Anthony C. Sales, Regional Director, DOST, Region Xl; Engr. Rowen R. Gelonga, Regional Director, DOST, Region Vl; Rommel Serrano, Regional Director, DOST, Region V; National Scientist Emil Q. Javier of the Biological Science Division, NAST; Windell L. Rivera, President, Outstanding Scientists, Inc.; Dr. Diana L. Ignacio, President, Philippine Association for the Advancement of Science and Technology; Dr. Mariano R. Sto. Domingo. President, Philippine-American Academy of Science and Engineering; Dr, Norvie L. Manigbas. President, Philippine Association of Career Scientists; Alfredo E. Pascual, President, Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) and Usec. Renato U. Solidum Jr., Undersecretary for Scientific and Technical Services, DOST.

Others who graced the occasion or who sent congratulatory messages were Senators Joel Villanueva, Chairman, Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development; Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go, Chairman, Committee on Health and Demography; Risa Hontiveros, Chair, Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality Committee.