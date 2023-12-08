The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) lauded its scholar Godfrey Queron Correa’s success in topping the 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Exam.

In a statement, the department said Godfrey took the DOST S&T scholarship examination in 2019 and qualified under the merit program.

“He came from a simple family. Back in senior high, he conducted tutorial sessions to earn a living. Despite both of his parents having jobs, he didn’t want to depend on them financially. So, when he reached Grade 12 and learned that he could apply for a DOST scholarship, he seized the opportunity. He had a dream he badly wanted to fulfill, and he knew that being a DOST scholar could be the key to realizing it,” the DOST said.

The scholarship program provided Godfrey with various benefits, including monthly stipends, a PE uniform allowance in his first college year, funds for internet and learning materials, a thesis allowance, a graduation allowance upon completing his degree, and continuous premium insurance coverage during his university years.

Godfrey attributed his success to a blend of his academic acumen and diligence, underscoring the crucial impact of the DOST Scholarship on his academic path.

He explained that the scholarship offered him educational access and helped ease the financial challenges of higher education.

“Nakatulong po yung pagiging DOST scholar ko pagdating sa financial. Pag may mga kailangan gastusan sa school at pang everyday allowance,” he said.

He further said that the scholarship went beyond covering educational expenses; it played in developing his communication and social skills.

Godfrey credited his progress to the motivational interactions with fellow scholars in formation programs, which inspired him to excel academically.

“Maliban sa pangfinancial, nadevelop yung communication or social skills ko. Marami akong nakilalang co-scholars, lalo na noong umattend kami ng 2-day scholars formation program. Dahil sa mga ganitong event ng DOST, nakita ko yung kahalagahan ng paggamit ng skills and talent para makatulong na paunlarin ang ating komunidad. Ito yung naging inspirasyon ko para pagbutihin ang pag aaral,” he said.

DOST said that through the “Filipino Patriot Scholars Project,” a program aimed at developing DOST scholars, participants were imbued with essential principles such as achieving high professional standards, embracing social accountability, and embodying the qualities of selfless leadership.

“They weren’t just guided academically and financially but also nurtured to become the future leaders of the country, with a commitment to helping their communities,” the department stated.

“As a newly minted civil engineer, the DOST scholar sees his role not just as a professional but as someone with a mission to give back. Godfrey’s initial plan is to become an educator, sharing his knowledge and expertise with future engineers at his alma mater and in review centers. He wanted to underscore the importance of passing on knowledge to the next generation of professionals,” it added.

In his role as a DOST scholar, Godfrey provides significant guidance to both existing scholars and those aspiring to join the program.

He values the importance of seizing the extraordinary chance presented by the DOST scholarship, encouraging fellow scholars to make the most of their status as DOST scholars in order to chase their aspirations and make a substantial, positive impact on their local communities and society as a whole.

The department added that Godfrey’s achievement as the top scorer among 6,180 passers in the 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Examination emphasizes the importance of his disciplined study habits.

When asked about his study tips, Godfrey stressed the significance of prayer and faith in successfully navigating academic challenges. His advice to students includes avoiding succumbing to stress by advocating for a balanced approach to both academic pursuits and personal life. Godfrey also pointed out the importance of thorough preparation, ensuring sufficient sleep, and allocating time for worship and relaxation.

For those who are aspiring to become a DOST Scholar like Godfrey, do not miss your chance to apply for the 2024 DOST S&T Undergraduate scholarship. You may visit the e- application system https://ugrad.science-scholarships.ph/#/home for more details. The deadline of application is on December 31, 2023, and qualifying examination is on April 6-7, 2024.