Fishermen in Roxas municipality, who suffered from the devastating effects of Typhoon Odette in December 2021, were the recipients of fiberglass boats provided by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, provincial information officer, said that 66 fiberglass boats were handed over to the fishermen during a ceremony at the Roxas Municipal Dome on 10 November. The fiberglass boat was a part of the DOST’s post-Typhoon Odette Recovery Project.

Funded with P35,178,000 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Fund (NDRRMF), the boats were given out to assist the fishermen in Palawan who were affected three years ago.

“The fishermen also received cash for work assistance of P6,000 each, along with equipment including engines, paint, and nylon for the boats,” Cojamco said.

The distribution was overseen by Dr. Renato Solidum, Jr., Secretary of DOST, along with DOST MIMAROPA Regional Director Dr. Josefina Alibay, Engr. Bonifacio Madarcos on behalf of Governor Dennis Socrates, Board Member Maria Angela Sabando, Mayor Dennis Sabando, and various local authorities from Northern Palawan.

This initiative, starting in Roxas, is set to expand to other towns such as Cagayancillo, Taytay, Araceli, San Vicente, and Dumaran within the province, with the goal of aiding more fishermen who were impacted by Typhoon Odette.