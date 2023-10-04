A project funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is set to reinvigorate the giant freshwater prawn (Macrobrachium rosenbergii) aquaculture in Dumaran, Palawan.

The project, titled “GeM-PHIL: Genetic Characterization of Macrobrachium Populations in the Philippines for Broodstock Development and Seed Production,” aims to bolster the sustainable cultivation of these prawns.

The Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST- PCAARRD) said one of the central objectives of this project is to map the genetic resources of Macrobrachium rosenbergii in the Philippines.

Dumaran, known for its vibrant aquatic ecosystems and pristine Ilian River, serves as an ideal location for this initiative.

Despite the giant freshwater prawn’s reputation as a high-value species and an excellent candidate for commercial aquaculture, the Philippines has struggled with low production. This limitation stems from a shortage of viable broodstocks for hatchery production and, subsequently, insufficient stocks for pond and cage aquaculture.

Through the DOST-funded project, a state-of-the-art hatchery has been established in Dumaran. This facility is poised to play a pivotal role in improving hatchery practices and boosting Macrobrachium aquaculture across the Philippines.

During the project’s recent review, project leader Arlene Avillanosa emphasized the urgent need for enhanced production.

According to her, the project’s success in demonstrating mass seed production and larval rearing, utilizing local broodstock, has shown promise, supporting the sustainable growth of giant freshwater prawn aquaculture, locally referred to as ‘ulang.’

Looking ahead, the DOST-PCAARRD aims to disseminate its findings and practices to local government units (LGUs), private investors, and entrepreneurs to create livelihood opportunities for farmers and fisherfolk that will invigorate giant freshwater prawn aquaculture industry in the country.